Botez Live Match Features Jesse February vs. Andrea Botez

WIM Jesse February Andrea Botez

Alexandra Botez’s match series in partnership with US Chess Women continues on March 7th at 1 PM at her new channel twitch.tv/botezlive. Alexandra expanded her channel a few weeks ago in partnership with her sister Andrea Botez. She also has a regular Friday night guest host, WGM Qiyu Zhou.

Saturday’s match will feature Andrea Botez against WIM Jesse February of South Africa. Jesse is a new streamer and has done Cairns Cup commentary for chess.com. Her channel is twitch.tv/hashtagchess. You can also find Jesse on twitter.

Alexandra, who will be doing commentary, thinks it should be a close match, as both players have similar ratings.

Date: Saturday, March 7th , at 1 PM ET

, at Watch : twitch.tv/botezlive

twitch.tv/botezlive WIM Jesse February and Andrea Botez will be playing 3+2 with first to 10 wins.

Commentary by WFM Alexandra Botez.

Prize Fund: $350/$150 split donated by Ian “Maprail” Silverstone. 60% of on-stream donations will go to our US Chess Women Programs.

Take advantage of a new offer: using the code USWOMEN, you’ll receive 15% off any merchandise at US Chess Sales, including the hat Alexandra is wearing above.

Alexandra’s channel is at twitch.tv/botezlive. Find out more about Alexandra in our premiere Ladies Knight episode and in a recent NBC article with video about the streaming boom.

Find out more about our Women’s Programs at uschesswomen.org and donate here.