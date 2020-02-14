Botez US Chess Women Fundraiser Features World #8 MVL

GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave Alexandra and Andrea Botez

Alexandra Botez’s Saturday twitch series to benefit US Chess Women continues on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 4 PM ET with a hand and brain match headlined by French super GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, currently ranked #8 in the World. Maxime will pair up with chess streamer Andrea Botez while Alexandra teams up with 2600 French GM Jules Moussard.

Date: Saturday, Feb, 15th at 4 ET

Format: Hand and Brain Match. GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Andrea Botez versus GM Jules Moussard and Alexandra Botez

Where: twitch.tv/botezlive

Structure: First to 6 wins, 3+2 minutes time control. Half will be regular hand and brain and the second half will be crazyhouse hand and brain.

MVL Botez

Tune in to twitch.tv/botezlive. Find out more about Alexandra in our premiere Ladies Knight episode.

