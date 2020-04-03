Botez Live US Chess Women Match: Paehtz vs. Qiyu Zhou

IM Paehtz Alexandra Botez WGM Qiyu Zhou

Our Botez Live Saturday matches benefiting US Chess Women are back on April 4 at 1 ET with a thrilling match slated between IM Elisabeth Paehtz and new Botez Live official streamer WGM Qiyu Zhou.

The series took a one week break on the last Saturday of March, as Botez and Shahade teamed up for Femme Batale II, where they raised money for COVID-19 relief. You can find that full replay here:

This week’s new guest is IM Elisabeth Paehtz, the 2018 European Women’s Rapid Champion and popular international chess personality. Find out more about Paehtz on her twitter and instagram pages. Elisabeth also provides educational content on her English language YouTube channel, like this recent lesson on regrouping.

She is also a new twitch streamer. See a glimpse of Elisabeth Paehtz’s outgoing personality in her multilingual confession at the 2018 Cairns Cup.

Qiyu Zhou is a World Youth Champion, Women’s Canadian Champion and Olympian. You can follow her on Botez Live’s twitch as well as Qiyu’s instagram and YouTube. Zhou has also coached a series of girls chess classes in Toronto and you can find out more about her chess beginnings and philosophy on this “Humans of Chess” blog.

This week’s match will feature educational commentary by WFM Alexandra Botez.

The match is sponsored by Ian “Maprail” Silverstone, and features a prize fund of $500. Additional donations on stream will help to support US Chess Women Programs, as well as future matches.

Follow along starting at 1 ET on April 4 on twitch.tv/botezlive.

Find out more about Alexandra in our premiere Ladies Knight episode and in a recent NBC article with video about the streaming boom.

Find out more about our Women’s Programs at uschesswomen.org, find out a full listing of our women’s related articles and announcements here and donate here.