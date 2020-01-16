Botez to Face Crazyhouse Crusher in Match to Benefit US Chess Women

Grace “Helmsknight” Ferguson Botez, Photo Fiona Stelli-Antoni

Our US Chess Women twitch partnership with Alexandra Botez, has already raised thousands of dollars for women’s programming, while generating great turnouts. The third edition of the popular Saturday series takes place on January 18th at 5 ET on Alexandra’s twitch channel at twitch.tv/alexandrabotez. Alexandra will be facing Grace “Helmsknight” Ferguson, one of the best bughouse and crazyhouse players on chess.com, and a popular twitch streamer from Canada.

To get a taste of Grace’s skills, check out this YouTube video of her teaming up with US Champion Hikaru Nakamura against four-time US Champ Yasser Seirawan and Justin Tan.

The format of the Botez-Ferguson match will be friendly 3-0 banter chess: the first player to ten wins takes down the match.

The $1000 prize fund is sponsored by the following donors: Ian Silverstone, Nikola Stojsin and Twitch user OolonColluphid.

To get involved, follow along on twitch.tv/alexandrabotez. You can also donate to US Chess Women programs directly using our online form, where you can scroll down and select “Women’s Initiative.”

Find out more about Botez and twitch in our Femme Batale recap and her Ladies Knight interview. You can also follow her on twitter and instagram.