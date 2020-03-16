The 2020 Candidates for Couch Potatoes

The 2020 Candidates Tournament starts Tuesday. Did you forget? (It’s ok. You’ve probably been preoccupied with… other things.)

No worries – CLO has you covered. Here’s what you need to know to get ready, including info on where to keep up with all the news from the comfort of your own couch.

Who’s playing?

Eight players are currently holed up in Yekaterinburg, Russia, preparing for the start of the 2020 Candidates Tournament, a double-round robin to be contested from March 17th through April 4th. At stake is a spot as the next challenger to World Champion Magnus Carlsen along with a €500,000 prize fund.

The Candidates are:

Runner-up, 2018 World Championship

Fabiano Caruana

Top two finishers, 2019 World Cup

Ding Liren

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (replacement for Teimour Radjabov)

Winner, 2019 Grand Swiss

Wang Hao

Top two finishers, 2019 Grand Prix

Alexander Grischuk

Ian Nepomniachtchi

Highest average rating

Anish Giri

Organizer’s wildcard

Kirill Alekseenko

When are the games?

Games start daily at 4pm local time and 7am EDT.

Date Day Event 3/16/2020 Monday Opening ceremony 3/17/2020 Tuesday Round 1 3/18/2020 Wednesday Round 2 3/19/2020 Thursday Round 3 3/20/2020 Friday Rest day 3/21/2020 Saturday Round 4 3/22/2020 Sunday Round 5 3/23/2020 Monday Round 6 3/24/2020 Tuesday Rest day 3/25/2020 Wednesday Round 7 3/26/2020 Thursday Round 8 3/27/2020 Friday Round 9 3/28/2020 Saturday Rest day 3/29/2020 Sunday Round 10 3/30/2020 Monday Round 11 3/31/2020 Tuesday Round 12 4/1/2020 Wednesday Rest day 4/2/2020 Thursday Round 13 4/3/2020 Friday Round 14 4/4/2020 Saturday Tie breaks (if needed) and closing ceremony

What about the coronavirus? How is that effecting the event?

Much of the world is shutting down, trying to enforce social distancing as a means of slowing the spread of COVID-19 or the coronavirus. All of the players are currently in Yekatarinburg, although getting there was not easy.

Ding Liren and his team were in quarantine for 14 days after travelling from China. Wang Hao has not been in China for a few months, so he was not subject to the same injunction.

Fabiano Caruana’s original flight to Russia was cancelled…

My flight to Russia got canceled (without the airline notifying me), but working on a new solution to get there in time. — Fabiano Caruana (@FabianoCaruana) March 11, 2020

and he then had to call an audible to avoid the Czech Republic.

Update: canceled my flight through Czech Republic as the country declared a state of emergency today. Flying to Moscow in 2 hours — Fabiano Caruana (@FabianoCaruana) March 12, 2020

But while he has arrived safely at the playing site, Caruana is not immune to some jabs from Anish Giri on Twitter:

Saw @FabianoCaruana in the hotel lobby. He offered me a handshake. I understand we are competitors here, but one still expects some sportsmanship and common courtesy. #Candidates2020 — Anish Giri (@anishgiri) March 14, 2020

Pre-match organizational meetings and press conferences have proceeded, and a lavish Opening Ceremonies was presented on Monday night.

Is there going to be live coverage of the games?

Yes. Almost all the major chess sites will be broadcasting the games, most with live video coverage. Here are the biggest:

FIDE offers live on-site coverage from Russia with GM Danny King, among others.

Chess.com will have daily coverage featuring IM Danny Rensch and GM Robert Hess. GMs Viswanathan Anand, Hikaru Nakamura, and Wesley So are among the guest analysts who will appear on their stream.

Chess24.com features IM Lawrence Trent and GM Jan Gustafsson with guests GMs Vladimir Kramnik (rounds 1-8) and Nigel Short (rounds 9-14) joining in the English-language stream. Chess24 will also offer commentary in French, German, Norwegian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Chessbase.com presents the live moves at live.chessbase.com along with a German-language stream on their Playchess server.

The Saint Louis Chess Club will broadcast their “Today in Chess” shows beginning at 8am CDT, or two hours after the start of the round. GMs Maurice Ashley, Alejandro Ramirez, and Yasser Seirawan will do the honors.

Streamers like Kostya Kavutskiy are also expected to offer some commentary.

How is US Chess covering the Candidates?

US Chess will have daily reports on each round, featuring exclusive annotations from GM Jacob Aagaard. There may also be video reports on the rest days where Aagaard and CLO Digital Editor John Hartmann have a look at interesting positions and talk about the games.

What other websites are covering the event?

Lichess and Chessbomb will transmit the moves in real-time, and Chessable has created a free course with positions drawn from each round’s play.

How about Fantasy Chess? Who’s offering it?

Chess.com: https://www.chess.com/news/view/candidates-fantasy-contest-guess-the-move

Chess24: https://chess24.com/en/read/news/fantasychess

Quality Chess: http://www.qualitychess.co.uk/blog/7403

Quick Links:

Official FIDE 2020 Candidates Page

Schedule / Pairings

All US Chess Candidates Coverage