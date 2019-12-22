Nepomniachtchi Qualifies for Candidates with Jerusalem Win

After knocking out Boris Gelfand and Wesley So in the first two rounds, Nepomniachtchi faced Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the semi-finals. Had Vachier-Lagrave won their match, he would have qualified for the Candidates, but Nepomniachtchi’s “Leela-approved” 8.Be3 in their first classical game helped him to eliminate the Frenchman without need for tiebreaks.
Not all hope was lost for Vachier-Lagrave, as Nepomniachtchi still had to win the Finals against Wei Yi to claim the Candidates spot for his own. The in-form Russian was up to the task, winning the first game with Black and then drawing Sunday without much difficulty.
photo Niki Riga
photo Niki Riga
Seven of the eight Candidates are now known (assuming all accept invitations) after Jerusalem: Fabiano Caruana, Anish Giri, Alexander Grischuk, Wang Hao, Ding Liren, Ian Nepomniachtchi, and Teimour Radjabov. The eighth slot will go to the organizer’s wild card selection, and all indications are that Kirill Alekseenko will be nominated.
courtesy FIDE
For his part, Nepomniachtchi takes home €24,000 and 8 Grand Prix points for his victory, finishing second in the overall Grand Prix standings behind Alexander Grischuk. Jerusalem runner-up Wei Yi earned €14,000 for second place.
Wesley So (photo Niki Riga)
Wesley So was the only American in the field, and as alluded to above, he was knocked out by Nepomniachtchi 2.5-1.5. He did play an interesting game in his first round victory over Yu Yangyi.