Thalia Cervantes, Recent Girls Club Host, to Play BotezLive Match vs. Alex

17-year-old WIM and FM Thalia Cervantes, who recently started streaming, will face a fun challenge on Saturday night on the BotezLive twitch channel. Alexandra and Thalia will play a three-minute “first to ten” blitz match at 7 PM EDT. The US Chess Women x BotezLive match series, generously sponsored by Ian “Maprail” Silverstone, will benefit US Chess Women and Online Programming. WGM Qiyu Zhou, who now streams at https://www.twitch.tv/akanemsko/ will provide live action commentary.

Alexandra Botez, Courtesy Botez Thalia Cervantes (photo Carol Meyer)

The aftershow is conveniently scheduled after POGChamps, Clutch Chess and the High School Senior Online event. The High school event will also be streamed on the BotezLive channel, featuring commentary by Andrea Botez and IM Hans Niemann.

Thalia, who was born in Cuba and now plays for the United States, filled in for our Online Girls Club Room series last week, and gave a lesson on a key win over a GM from The Aeroflot Open, a tournament in Moscow where she gained over 100 rating points.

You can watch her lesson here.

Alexandra Botez was also a recent guest in our Girls Club online Zoom series and you can watch that here.

This week”s session on June 11 at 7:30 EDT features WGM/IM Rusudan Goletiani, in a partnership session with Girls to Grandmasters.

Future guests include IM Anna Rudolf, WIM Sabrina Chevannes and GM Irina Krush. Contact Jennifer Shahade at [email protected] to get on our mailing list.