Registration Deadline is Friday for the 2020 High School Senior Online Rapid

Please watch our promotional video below!

Page updated on 06.10.2020

Please click here for the entry list as of June 10, 2020.

US Chess is pleased to announce the 2020 High School Senior Online Rapid, a free event sponsored by Dewain Barber, the Dean of Scholastic Chess. We are grateful to our volunteer organizing group made up of Kim Cramer, Michelle Martinez, Glenn Panner, Daniel Rohde, John D. Rockefeller V, and Judit Sztaray. Assistant Director of Events Pete Karagianis is also part of this organizing group.

Date: Saturday, June 13 at 2:00 p.m. EDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT

Registration deadline: Friday, June 12 at 9:00 p.m. EDT / 6:00 p.m. PDT – No exceptions! See the registration information further below.

Eligibility:

Students with senior student status in the 2019-20 academic year

Current US Chess membership valid until 6/30/2020 (Click here to join/renew.)

Platform: chess.com

Format:

7 rounds of G/15+2

Sections: Unrated, U1200, U1800, 1800+ (lower sections might be merged based on entries)

Section eligibility and pairings determined by US Chess OTB regular rating

Paired according to Swiss rules and done automatically by chess.com using the chess.com rapid rating system.

Late entries: Reentry is not possible. Limited late entry is available but not guaranteed.

US Chess OTB regular ratings will be used for pairing (rapid rating used on chess.com will be adjusted on the day of the event)

First round is paired on Saturday, June 13 at 2:00 p.m EDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT

Consecutive rounds are paired after all games are finished in the previous round

There is a standard 10-second delay between pairing/receiving opponent and clock start

The approximate end time is 5:00-6:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00-3:00 p.m. PDT

The event will be US Chess online rated affecting the player’s online quick rating

The tournament will be rated as a US Chess Online Quick event 5-7 days after the event to allow enough time for fair play screening

Play-off: Final results will be adjusted based on the fair play screening of the games. In case two or more players tie for first place after adjustment of the games by any fair play violation findings in the 7-round main tournament, a play-off will be held on the following day at 2:00 p.m. EDT / 11:00 a.m PDT. The specific play-off format will be announced closer to the event.

How to Register:

Players must fill out the Google form and provide necessary information:

https://forms.gle/p1uVj6ehzmjocC419 Players must provide proof of class status (such as student ID or a transcript), uploaded to the above Google form.

How to join the tournament:

All players must fill out the above Google form to officially register for the tournament. It is a free event with no registration fee. Players need to have a chess.com account. (The free account option available on chess.com is sufficient.) Players will need to join one of the Online High School Senior Online Rapid Clubs on chess.com; specific information will be provided at a later date. On June 13, one hour before the tournament (2:00 p.m EDT/10:00 a.m. PDT): Join the tournament by going to https://www.chess.com/live and looking for the event in the tournament tab. Make sure to click on “join”! Round 1 starts at 2:00 p.m. EDT/ 11:00 a.m. PDT SHARP! A direct link to the tournament will be available a few days before the tournament. Players are strongly advised to participate in the tournament from a computer and avoid playing via phone or tablet application. We are not able to put any player into any round that has started. Players might be able to join the tournament up until the last round, but will receive 0 points for any missed round.

Prizes:

College scholarship: $1,500 to the 1st place winner in the 1800+ section

Free 1-year extension of US Chess membership for 100 eligible players: The first player from each state to sign up and the remaining memberships go to players in registration order. To be eligible for the US Chess membership extension, players must provide all necessary information (name, date of birth, mailing address) and play all seven rounds (no withdrawals).

Prize eligibility:

Must join Zoom to be eligible for prizes. The Zoom link will be provided upon verification of the Google form responses.