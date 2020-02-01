With so much great material here at Chess Life Online, it’s easy to miss something that you might otherwise have wanted to read. So we here at US Chess will be running a monthly #ICYMI (“in case you missed it”) feature in Chess Life and here at CLO. Here’s our February 2020 installment.

#ICYMI February 2020

1. The 50th Annual World Amateur Team Championship – also known as the Amateur Team East – takes place this month. Perhaps the Princeton Orange team will repeat – here’s our story on their victorious 2019 run. And keep an eye out for the US Chess team in Parsippany this year!

https://new.uschess.org/news/princeton-orange-wins-world-amateur-team/

2. This month also sees the 2nd edition of the Cairns Cup played at the Saint Louis Chess Club. Valentina Gunina won the inaugural edition. Who will earn the crown this time?

https://new.uschess.org/news/gunina-wins-cairns-cup/

3. In February 2018 Rochelle Ballantyne sat with Chess Life Editor Melinda Matthews for a wide ranging interview, covering Brooklyn Castle, her time at Stanford, race, mentors, and of course, chess. Today Rochelle is pursing an MA in Education Policy Analysis at Columbia.

https://new.uschess.org/news/qa-rochelle-ballantyne-representation-important/

4. Can you calculate like a “famous flipping legend,” as Gata Kamsky described himself (in more colorful fashion) in a memeworthy moment at Chess24 last month? Check your skills in this February 2016 piece from Vanessa West.

https://new.uschess.org/news/can-you-calculate-like-five-time-u-s-champion-gata-kamsky/