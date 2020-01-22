A Tricky Wednesday Workout

By |January 22, 2020|Workout

Is your New Year’s verve flagging? Fear not! While your newly purchased gym membership may be “lonely,” we’ve got a workout for you right here at CLO.

This week’s problems comes to us from the world of correspondence play. Without a ticking clock, correspondence players can find incredible ideas in all kinds of positions, and the two positions offered certainly fit the bill. Set each one up on the board, and try to decide how White should play. Take all the time you need for each one, and don’t worry – next week’s Workout will be much easier!

Position 1:

Position 2:

Ready for the answers?

Position 1:

Position 2:

 

