A Tricky Wednesday Workout

Is your New Year’s verve flagging? Fear not! While your newly purchased gym membership may be “lonely,” we’ve got a workout for you right here at CLO.

This week’s problems comes to us from the world of correspondence play. Without a ticking clock, correspondence players can find incredible ideas in all kinds of positions, and the two positions offered certainly fit the bill. Set each one up on the board, and try to decide how White should play. Take all the time you need for each one, and don’t worry – next week’s Workout will be much easier!

Position 1:

3k4/n1b5/r2p3p/PRpPp1p1/2N1Pp2/2NK1P2/6PP/8 w - - 0 40 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess diagram visualization.

Position 2:

3r4/p4p2/5P2/2pb1kPP/2p2P2/P1P3K1/3R4/8 w - - 0 38 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess diagram visualization.

Ready for the answers?

Position 1:

[Event "Bozidar Kazic Memorial"] [Site "corr UDSJ"] [Date "1998.??.??"] [Round "?"] [White "Hamarat, Tunc"] [Black "Vukcevic, Borislav"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "C76"] [Annotator "Hartmann,John"] [SetUp "1"] [FEN "3k4/n1b5/r2p3p/PRpPp1p1/2N1Pp2/2NK1P2/6PP/8 w - - 0 40"] [PlyCount "31"] [EventDate "1998.02.01"] [EventType "tourn (corr)"] [SourceTitle "UltraCorr3a"] [Source "Chess Mail Ltd"] [SourceDate "2010.03.06"] [SourceVersion "3"] [SourceVersionDate "2010.03.06"] [SourceQuality "1"] 40. Rb6 $1 Rxa5 (40... Bxb6 41. axb6 Nc8 42. b7 Kc7 43. bxc8=Q+ Kxc8 44. Nb5 $18) (40... Rxb6 $2 41. axb6) 41. Rxd6+ $1 Bxd6 42. Nxa5 {Threatening Nb7+} Kd7 43. Kc4 Nc8 44. Na4 Be7 45. Nxc5+ Kc7 46. Kb5 (46. Ne6+ {may be an improvement. }) 46... Na7+ (46... Nd6+ 47. Ka6 g4 48. fxg4 Bf6 49. Ne6+ $18) 47. Kb4 Nc8 48. Nc4 Nd6 49. Nxd6 Kxd6 50. Nb7+ Kc7+ 51. d6+ Bxd6+ 52. Nxd6 Kxd6 53. Kb5 $1 h5 54. h3 g4 55. h4 1-0 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

Position 2: