Wednesday Workout: Homework Club

This week’s Workout comes to us from our friends at the 365 Chess Academy, an online chess learning platform founded by GM Jacob Aagaard, who is leading our coverage of the 2020 Candidates Tournament, and GM Ramesh RB, trainer to an entire generation of young Indian talent.

The 365 Chess Academy offers individual instructional courses from the likes of GMs Sam Shankland, Ivan Salgado Lopez, Julen Arizmendi, and IM Reiner Castellanos, along with Aagaard and Ramesh. Live classes are held daily. For more information on tuition and how to sign up, go to their website: 365chessacademy.com

Membership at 365 allows participation in the “Homework Club,” where each student is given a set of sixteen problems to solve over the course of a week, with the problems ranging from merely tricky to nearly unsolvable. The student can choose to email her answers to Aagaard, who will mark them electronically and return via email. All the answers are provided in a weekly live session with Aagaard.

Try your hand at a sample “Homework Club” worksheet, downloadable in pdf format. Take as much time as you need for the first sheet and (especially) for the third sheet. For the second sheet, you should try to solve as many of the six problems as you can in the allotted time at the top of the page. Adjust according to your FIDE title, or lack thereof. 🙂

Check your results in this video. Good luck!