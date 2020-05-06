Carissa Yip Organizes May 10th Online Event for COVID-Relief

Carissa Yip

Hi all, it’s IM Carissa Yip! Hope you guys are doing well and staying safe in quarantine 🙂

I’m writing to personally invite you all to a charity online blitz happening Sunday, May 10th, as part of the Chess Against COVID initiative (a nonprofit group raising money for COVID relief through chess).

Chess Against COVID’s HealthyBoiHours Blitz Showdown is an open, 11 round Swiss, with a time control of G3+1 (3 mins with 1 sec increment) on chess.com. There will be two sections (Open and U1500), and no entry fee is required. However, participants are encouraged to donate to the GoFundMe linked here. The donations go straight to Direct Relief, a nonprofit which provides medical resources to hospitals around the nation.

Jeffery Xiong (photo Ootes) Ray Robson, Photo: Austin Fuller

Top American players such as 2700+ GMs Jeffery Xiong and Ray Robson will be playing, along with the reigning U20 World Junior Champion, GM Evgeny Shtembuliak, blitz/bullet legend GM Andrew Tang, and many other titled players.

I will also be streaming live commentary on my Twitch channel along with my longtime friend, the reigning US Women Champion, WGM Jennifer Yu!

Yu-Yip (photo A.Fuller) Photo Courtesy Carissa Yip

We’ll be on twitch.tv/carissayip, so tune in for some entertaining and instructive commentary!

You can register for the event here, and check out the flyer for more information.

Hope to see you all there!

Follow Carissa on her website and Chess Against COVID at twitch.tv/carissayip.