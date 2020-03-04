2020 Pan-American Veteran and Senior Championships Announced

The 2020 Pan-American Veteran and Senior Championships will be held April 4-10, 2020 in Montevideo, Uruguay. The age categories are Over 50 (Senior) and Over 65 (Veteran) with your age determined as at December 31, 2020.

Registration is done through US Chess by emailing Chris Bird, FIDE Events Manager at [email protected] with your intention to participate. US Chess will invoice you the amount it will need to pay to the organizers and forward on those fees. In order to meet the organizer’s deadline, US Chess has established a deadline of Friday, March 20.

You can view the Official Regulations in English while the Tournament Website is in Spanish.

For more information about the event please contact the organizers at [email protected].