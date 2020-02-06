US Chess Electronic Device Certification Policy

On February 2, 2020, the US Chess Executive Board approved a new policy for the certification of certain electronic devices—e.g., scoresheets and game-broadcasting systems. The new policy is broader than its predecessor and provides more detailed guidance to manufacturers. It also establishes the foundation for a two-part certification process to assure a candidate device adheres to the rules of chess and to assess a device’s resistance to various forms of tampering.

Download the policy document here.