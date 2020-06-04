The TD Show Episode 6 – Understanding Ratable Time Controls

The TD Show

This week’s “The TD Show” topic will be “Understanding Ratable Time Controls” and will air at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific on Thursday, June 4 on the US Chess Twitch channel at twitch.tv/uschess.

The show will be hosted by NTD Chris Bird and this week’s guest will be NTD Korey Kormick. We will discuss rules 5A through 5E which cover time controls, specifically understanding what they mean and terms such as sudden death, multiple time periods, increment and delay. We’ll also be discussing which time controls can be used to run tournaments and what rating system is used to rate those games.

For folks tuning in live, Twitch will provide some interaction between the show and the audience, allowing you to ask questions in real-time and we’ll also finish each episode with some light-hearted fun in the form of trivia based on the topic discussed. However, if you cannot tune in live, each episode will be archived in the TD Videos playlist at the US Chess YouTube Channel.

Schedule for upcoming The TD Show episodes:

June 11 – Clock Times for Starting Game with NTD Bob Messenger

June 18 – Touch Move with NTD Harold Stenzel

June 25 – Tie-Breaks (non monetary) with NTD Enrique Huerta

July 2 – Determination and Completion of move with ANTD Steve Lampkin

July 9 – Spectators with NTD Tom Brownscombe

July 16 – Scoresheets with ANTD Alan Hodge

July 23 – 50-move Rule with NTD Mike Regan

July 30 – Player Conduct – Behavior with NTD Mike Hoffpauir

August 6 – Player Conduct – Using Additional Resources with ANTD Jim Hodina

Replay last week’s episode here:

