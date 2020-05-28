The TD Show Episode 5 – The TD

The TD Show

This week’s “The TD Show” topic will be “The TD” and will air at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific on Thursday, May 28 on the US Chess Twitch channel at twitch.tv/uschess.

The show will be hosted by NTD Chris Bird and this week’s guest will be NTD Alan Losoff. We will discuss the responsibilities of the Chief TD and his or her TD staff, where and when a TD should get involved in games and when they should not. We’ll also talk about the playing TD and since Alan is the long-time organizer of the National Open, we’ll briefly touch on the relationship between the TD and the organizer.

For folks tuning in live, Twitch will provide some interaction between the show and the audience, allowing you to ask questions in real-time and we’ll also finish each episode with some light-hearted fun in the form of trivia based on the topic discussed. However, if you cannot tune in live, each episode will be archived in the TD Videos playlist at the US Chess YouTube Channel.

Replay last week’s episode here:

