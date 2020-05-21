The TD Show Episode 4 – Tim Just’s Top 10 TD Tips

The TD Show

This week’s “The TD Show” topic will be “Tim Just’s Top 10 TD Tips” and will air at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific on Thursday, May 21 on the US Chess Twitch channel at twitch.tv/uschess.

The show will be hosted by NTD Chris Bird and this week’s guest of course will be US Chess Rulebook Editor and NTD Tim Just. Tim will be providing a list of his top 10 general tips for Tournament Directors to hopefully make you a better TD and make the experience of participating in one of your events much better for everyone.

For folks tuning in live, Twitch will provide some interaction between the show and the audience, allowing you to ask questions in real-time and we’ll also finish each episode with some light-hearted fun in the form of trivia based on the topic discussed. However, if you cannot tune in live, each episode will be archived in the TD Videos playlist at the US Chess YouTube Channel.

