SwissSys Feature for Helping with Chess.com US Chess Rated Events

For Tournament Directors running events on Chess.com, SwissSys has been kind enough to add a new feature, from version 10.1 on, that will hopefully make the process of submitting US Chess rated events much simpler. Even better, it’s currently free to use for this purpose!

Once you have completed an event on Chess.com, you can download the crosstable and then open that file in SwissSys, which will open it up as a crosstable with all the players and results filled in. Then, using this new feature, SwissSys can import the US Chess ID numbers for any players that have registered with Chess.com as a US Chess member and linked their ID number to their Chess.com account. Once you have the US Chess IDs for all the players in your event you can then use SwissSys to create the US Chess rating files needed to upload into the TD/Affiliate area.

Here is a video showing you how to get the crosstable from Chess.com and the new feature in SwissSys.

Here are some important links for reference:

SwissSys

Chess.com US Chess Member Registration Form

TD/Affiliate Support Area

We hope you enjoy this new feature and it makes rating Chess.com events with US Chess much simpler. Our thanks go out to both SwissSys and Chess.com for their efforts in assisting US Chess Tournament Directors!