The Check is in the Mail: March 2020

[Event "18Q10"] [Site "?"] [Date "2018.??.??"] [Round "?"] [White "Leach, Charlie"] [Black "Gregg, Vaughn"] [Result "0-1"] [ECO "B50"] [WhiteElo "2120"] [BlackElo "1849"] [PlyCount "48"] [EventDate "2018.??.??"] 1. e4 c5 2. Nf3 d6 3. c3 {This is the third most played line in the open Sicilian after 3. d4 and 3. Bb5+ and yet scores better than the other two, probaby because of Black being unfamiliar with the lines.} Nf6 4. h3 { Carlsen-Karjakin, 9th Master Final 2016 saw 4. Be2 g6 5.00 Bg7 when Carlsen played 6. Bb5+ Equal is 6. Qc2 or 6. d3.} Nc6 {Shutting down White’s defense of the e-Pawn (4. …Nxe4? 5. Qa4+)} 5. Bd3 {Black has three nasic choices here. 1) Ignore White and play 5…g6 and allow White’s reallignment with Bc2 and d4.2) Barricade the center with 5…e5 but White is doing OK after 6. Bc2 Be7 7.00 00 8. d4 cxd4 9. cxd4. and 3) Seek an immediate tussle in the center with 5…d5.} d5 {Black has three nasic choices here. 1) Ignore White and play 5…g6 and allow White’s reallignment with Bc2 and d4.2) Barricade the center with 5…e5 but White is doing OK after 6. Bc2 Be7 7.00 00 8. d4 cxd4 9. cxd4. and 3) Seek an immediate tussle in the center with 5…d5.} 6. e5 Nd7 {Black may also try 6,,,c4 7, Bc2 Nd7 with an equal game.} 7. e6 $6 {The problem with this aggressive Pawn sacrifice is that it is much better suited to OTB play rather than correspondence. Its recoerd in CC play is very weak. OTB it runs about 50%.} fxe6 8. Ng5 Nf6 {Diagram #} 9. Qc2 $6 {White also gains the inferior chances after 9. Nxh7!? Nxh7 10. Qh5+ Kd7 11. Na3 Kc7 12. Bxh7 Bd7 13. d4 Be8 14. Qf3 cxd4! 15. cxd4 e5} Ne5 10. Bxh7 $2 {White needs to admit his attack is broken and retreat 19. Be2. The text seeks too much.} Nxh7 11. Nxh7 c4 $1 {Black takes possession of the weakness of White’s attack, the d3 square after which White is busted.} 12. O-O Nd3 13. Ng5 {Only helping Black’s counterattack is 13. Nxf8 Rxf8 and Black soon dominates with …Qb6} Qd6 14. f4 e5 $1 {Now the c8 Bishop enters the fray after 15. f5 g6!} 15. b3 Bd7 16. bxc4 dxc4 17. f5 g6 $1 18. Na3 b5 {More efficient is 18…Qc5+ 19. Kh1 gxf5 20. Qd1 Bg7 21. Rb1 Bf6 22. Nf3 Bc6 23, Kh2 000 when Black’s entire army is mobolized and White’s forces atand in disarray.} 19. Qd1 gxf5 20. Qf3 Rc8 21. Qb7 Bh6 22. Nf3 Qc5+ 23. Kh1 Bf4 24. Nc2 Nf2+ 0-1

