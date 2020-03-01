The Check is in the Mail: March 2020

Vaughn Gregg

Vaughn Gregg of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has won first place in a 2018 Trophy Quad,  Presented here is an example of his defensive skills.

FEBRUARY RESULTS

Walter Muir

Carlos Graupera  19W09   6-0

John Collins

John Sirtoli      17C21  5 ½-½

Swift Quad

            David Schmidt  18SQ08  6-0

Trophy Quad

            Vaughn Gregg 18Q10   6-0

For four moves White allows Black a discovered check but keeps Black busy defending elsewhere.

The surprise comes at the end.

An unbreakable pin quickly breaks Black’s resistance.

For this correspondence game let us go back nearly 150 years to a match between the chess clubs of London and Vienna. Representing the London club were William Steinitz, Joseph Blackburne, I. Horwitz, Jacob Lowenthal, William Potter and Frankenstein (No, not that Frankenstein).  On the Vienna team were Ignatz Kolisch, Philipp Meitner, Oscar Gelbfuhs, Adolf Csank,  Bernhard Fleissig and Johann Berger.

Chess is a struggle …

White insists on attacking Black.

White’s queenside comes alive after a sacrifice on d5.

One bad move and White finds his position collapsing.

Faced with the loss of his a3 Pawn, White panics…

