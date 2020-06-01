The Check is in the Mail: June 2020

[Event "17ENf01"] [Site "?"] [Date "2017.??.??"] [Round "?"] [White "McCartney, Patrick"] [Black "Burmeister, Ferdinand"] [Result "0-1"] [ECO "C33"] [WhiteElo "1987"] [BlackElo "2336"] [Annotator " "] [PlyCount "108"] [SourceDate "2005.04.21"] 1. e4 e5 2. f4 {Welcome back to the 1860’s. While the King’s Gambit may be a good choice OTB, I don’t think it is quite suitable in CC.} exf4 3. Bc4 Nf6 {Black chooses the safest line, but the wild 3…Qh4+ is also playable and scores equally as well.} 4. Nc3 {White was unsuccessful in 4. e5 d5 5. Bb6+ c6 6. exf6 cxb5 7. Qe2+ Be6 8. Qxb5+ Nc6 9. fxg7 Bxg7 Gil Capapo-Oms Pallisse, Zaragoza 2010} Bb4 5. Nf3 Nc6 6. O-O O-O 7. d3 Bxc3 8. bxc3 d5 9. exd5 Nxd5 10. Bxd5 {White is forced to surrender te two Bishops and the game becomes roughly even.} Qxd5 11. Bxf4 Qc5+ 12. Kh1 Qxc3 13. Bxc7 f6 {Although this move grabs a chunk of the center for Black and allows Black to defend b7 by …Rf7, it looks like 13…Bg4 14. h3 Rac8 15. Bg3 Bh5 would be better.} 14. Bf4 {14. Qe1!?} Bg4 15. h3 Bh5 16. Bd2 Qc5 17. c3 Qd6 18. d4 {Now the theme of Black’s play is to take advantage of White’s bad Bishop.} b6 19. Qa4 Rfe8 20. Nh4 Bf7 21. Nf5 Qd5 22. Ne3 Qd6 23. Rae1 {There was no reason to avoid 23. Nf5 to see if Black would be willing to repeat.} Qd7 24. Qb5 Rad8 {The a-Pawn is poison: 24…Bxa2? 25. c4! Qxd4 26. Qxc6 Qxd2 27. Nf5 and White wns.} 25. Nf5 Ne7 {Once again the a-Pawn is taboo — 25…Bxa2? 26. Rxe8+ Rxe8 27. c4 and Black has lost much of his edge.} 26. Qxd7 Rxd7 27. a3 Nxf5 28. Rxe8+ Bxe8 29. Rxf5 Bf7 30. g4 {At this point a draw seems a likely outcome. White’s three Pawn islands and bad Bishop are compensated by his active pieces.} Bc4 31. Kg2 Bd3 32. Rf2 Kf7 33. Kf3 Ke6 34. Ke3 Bc4 35. Rf5 g6 36. Rf4 g5 37. Re4+ Kf7 38. Kf2 Rd5 39. Bc1 Rb5 {Diagram #} 40. d5 $2 {Tired of twenty moves of defense, White makes a combination to exchage Rooks in the hopes of drawing an opposite colored Bishops ending.} Bxd5 41. c4 Bxe4 42. cxb5 Bd3 43. Bb2 Bxb5 {White has to lose this endgame. Black as two Pawns plus and can create two widely separated passed Pawns that White cannot contain.} 44. Kg3 Kg6 45. Bd4 Be2 46. Bc3 f5 47. gxf5+ Kxf5 48. Bd2 g4 49. hxg4+ Bxg4 {There is one.} 50. Bf4 h5 51. Bb8 a6 52. Bc7 b5 53. Ba5 Ke4 54. Bd8 Kd3 {And Black will soon gain a second passed Pawn on the queenside for a clear win.} 0-1

