The Check is in the Mail: June 2020

By |June 1, 2020|Postal

Burmeister wins 2017 Electronic Knights

Ferdinand Burmeister (courtesy subject)

Ferdinand Burmeister has won the 2017 Electronic Knights with a dominant one and a half point lead.  His mantra in plying CC is “I never lose.  I either win or learn.”  Here is a struggle from the 2017 final.

 

Mark Maynard Maine Champion

Mark, who hails from Bangor, Maine, where America’s day begins, dominated the field scoring a perfect 8-0.

Maynard’s only challenger for first place was Wyatt Hendrix who lets the champion go on to win when he misses 29…Bc8 and 30…Rh5.

                       

OBITUARY

Martin Phillips, aged 60, of Springfield, MO.  Martin loved chess and played it throughout his life.  He maintained a monthly bulletin for the Springfield Chess Club.

Joseph Fadigan

Joseph Fadigan, age 91, of Philadelphia, PA has died.

MAY RESULTS

Walter Muir

Kendrick Aung  20W04  5 ½- ½

John Collins

Mark Bellnap    18C14    5 ½- ½

Kendrick Aung

GAMES FROM THE 2017 ELECTRONIC KNIGHTS

What happens in this game is absolute insanity from Move 19 on.

Black operates on the slimmest of margins to bring home his win.

Who said draws weren’t exciting?

