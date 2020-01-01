The Check is in the Mail: January 2020

Thomas Babcock

Thomas Babcock of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, has done it again.  He has added a fifth John Collins first place to his record

DECEMBER RESULTS

Swift Quad

Katrina Muller   19SQ06  6-0

John Collins

            Bert Hart        18C04  5-1

Scott Sensiba  17C11  4 ½ -1 ½

Thomas Babcock  18C03  5 ½-½

Gerald Levitt    18C01   6-0

Walter Muir

Alex Strobehn 19W08  6-0

Kele Perkins

Kele Perkins runs two chess clubs in Whittier, California.  One is the Whittier Chess Club which offers free OTB rated tournaments once or twice a month for the greater Los Angeles community.

Kele’s other club is the Whittier High School Chess Club which Kele conducts with an original idea.  Because the club has a limited time to play, the students often use that time to play blitz.  In order to slow down their thinking  time, Kele has established a correspondence chess group within the club.

He believes that playing chess by email will help them in OTB chess contests.

Kele also mentions another reason for correspondence play among his high school students.  He noticed that the Women’s Correspondence Top 100 list has hardly any players on it.  Consequently he suggested to some of his female students that they might benefit from CC play.  As many people already know, female participation in  chess is lower than among males, but there seems to be a much more extreme difference in correspondence play.

Kele’s attitude is that whatever is keeping women from playing CC, it won’t keep his students from trying it!

BIDS TAKEN ON 2020 ABSOLUTE

The top rated thirteen players who submit their  entries will be chosen to participate in the 2020 Absolute Chess Correspondence Championship.  Please note that the event is played on the ICCF server and is rated by both the US and the ICCF.  The Absolute is also the only event sponsored by US Chess where the use of a computer to generate moves is allowed.

So rev up your chess engine and submit your entry to [email protected] and prepare to play in the 2020 US Absolute Championship!

OBITUARY

George Ziegler II

George Zeigler II of Kennesaw, Georgia was born June 7, 1940, and died November 26, 2019.

Some fancy high stepping by the black Knights bring the draw into being.

This game is magic on both sides.

Black finds himself entangled in a spiderweb of pieces.

Just when Black looks ready to start an attack on the queenside, White insists that play be on the kingside.

