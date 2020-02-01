The Check is in the Mail: February 2020

By |February 1, 2020|Postal

Victor Palciauskas, World Champion 1978-1984

In honor of Victor Palciauskas winning the World Correspondence Chess Championship, US Chess initiated the Palciauskas Tournaments, a seven-man tournament with a twenty-five dollar entry fee and a $130 first prize fund with a certificate signed by Victor Palciauskas himself.

The Palciauskas tournament is divided into three rating divisions so everyone has a chance to be a victor.

A game of Victor’s from his championship tournament can be found later in this issue of “The Check”.

This Victor Palciauskas that began in 2017 produced a winner – Rick Johnson of Fremont, California.

LAST CALL FOR 2020 ABSOLUTE BIDS

The 2020 Absolute is still a few members short of its quorum.  The Absolute is played on the ICCF server.  This may be your chance to play with the best US correspondence chess players.  If you are interested in playing, remember computer engines are allowed in Absolute play.  Entry is free so send in your bid to play today.  Entries should be sent to [email protected].  Come join the skill and fun!

CCLA           

The Correspondence Chess League of America  (CCLA) regularly publishes its magazine The Chess Correspondent four times a year.  In the magazine (available to CCLA members) there are interesting articles and postal and server chess games.

The October-December issue had a particularly interesting game which I would like to share with readers.  Hang on to your mittens and watch this CCLA game between two Division One players.

JANUARY RESULTS

Trophy Quads:

David McDuffie    18SQ04    5-1

Delbert Area          17Q08      4 ½-1½

Jason Farnsworth   17Q08      4 ½-1½

John Collins

Scott Sensiba       17C20        4 ½-1 ½

Charles Deknatel  19C04        6-0

OBITUARY

Harold Feldheim, 80, of Hamden, Connecticut died on October 4, 2019.

In remembrance of Theodore Bullockus, born May 29, 1917 who died October 11, 2008.  Bullockus was an ICCF International Arbiter.

Chris Brunt makes it look almost easy in conquering Expert Brian Flowers in this game from a six game match.

With all White forces developed and looking for action, is it any wonder that Black’s position falls apart in less than a dozen moves after 15. d5!

White gains the two Bishops at the cost of the exchange.  It turns out to be a rare bargain.

It takes a fine defensive game by Barry Walker to stem White’s attack and earn the full point.

And now, as promised, Victor Palciauskas shows what made him World Champion.  Watch his d-Pawn!

Leave a Comment

  • Categories

  • Archives

  • Announcements

  • US Chess Press