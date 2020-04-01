The Check is in the Mail: April 2020

[Event "19W10"] [Site "?"] [Date "2019.??.??"] [Round "?"] [White "Hawkins, Joseph"] [Black "Aung, Kendrick"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "C14"] [WhiteElo "1830"] [BlackElo "1985"] [PlyCount "61"] [EventDate "2019.??.??"] 1. e4 e6 2. d4 d5 3. Nc3 Nf6 4. Bg5 Be7 5. e5 Nfd7 6. Bxe7 Qxe7 7. f4 { White chooses the most popular line against this variation of the French Defense. After 7. Nb5 Nb6 8. c3 a6 9. Na3 c5 Black is OK.} a6 {An immediate 7. ..c5 is just inviting destruction by 8. Ng5} 8. Qd2 c5 9. Nf3 Nc6 10. dxc5 { Also scoring well here is 10.000, but giving up the conflict for d4 is most common. White intends to use the square d4 for his pieces.} Qxc5 11. O-O-O b5 12. Bd3 Nb6 {This is the more modern treatment of the position. Aung has had experience with 12…b4 13. Na4 Qa5 14. b3 Nc5 15. Nxc5 Qxc5 16. g4 a5 17. f5 a4 as in Aung-Cousins, 2012 Swift Quad when he played 18. bxa4?} 13. Kb1 { This is the key defensive element that Aung missed in the quoted Cousins game. White intends to allow …a4 and axb3 when he will play cxb3 and a2 is protected twice.} b4 {Black gets nowhere by rushing the attack, but after the more cautious 13…Bd7, White reinforces d4 with an advantage — 14. Ne2 000 15. c3 as in Arapovic-Postek, 9th Premiere 2010.} 14. Ne2 a5 15. Rhe1 {White increases his grip on the center, but more logical seems to expand on the kingside by 15 g4.} a4 16. Nfd4 $1 {At last the d4 square is occupied thanks to its clearance by 10. dxc5. Chances remain about even but Black has a problem of where to locate his King.} Bd7 $2 {Black slips here — 16…Nxd4 17. Nxd4 Bd7 18. Nf3 is balanced.} 17. Nxc6 Bxc6 18. f5 $1 {And suddenly Black’s queenside expansion becomes a weakness along with possibly e6 and also the threat of an invasion by Qg5. Black’s next is desperation.} b3 $5 {Faced with a looming White attack, Black tries to speed up his own attack but only makes White safer. After 18…a3 19. b3 Bd7 20. Qg5 Black can still fight.} 19. cxb3 axb3 20. a3 {This looks good but White had better with 20. axb3 Bb5 21. fxe6 fxe6 22. Rf1 with the Black King stuck in the center an extra Pawn and a safe King.} exf5 {After 20…Nc4 21. Bxc4 Qxc4 22. Nd4 Bd7 23. Rc1 Qa4 24. Rc3 White is happy, Black is not.} 21. Bxf5 O-O 22. Qd4 $1 {Diagram # Offering Black the choice of a bad endgame or a bad middlegame.} Qa5 {The alternative is 22…Qxd4 23. Nxd4 Ba4 24. Rd3 g6 25. Bg4 Rfe8 26. e6 Kg7 27. Nxb3} 23. e6 Rae8 $2 {This loses immediately, but 23…fxe6 24. Bxe6+ Kh8 25. Nf4 Be8 26. Re3 means Black will shortly be two Pawns down.} 24. Qh4 g6 25. e7 Rxe7 26. Qxe7 gxf5 27. Nd4 Bd7 28. Qg5+ Kh8 29. Qf6+ Kg8 30. Re3 f4 31. Re5 1-0

