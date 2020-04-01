The Check is in the Mail: April 2020

By |April 1, 2020|Postal

Joseph Hawkins (courtesy of subject)

Joseph Hawkins of Bald Head Island, North Carolina has won a Class A section of the Walter Muir Quad.

MARCH RESULTS

Walter Muir

James Bougher  19W06 6-0

Joseph Hawkins  19W10 4 ½-1 ½

David Stone       19W14 4 ½-1 ½

Swift Quad

Luis Nunez      19SQ08 5-1

Trophy Quad

Andrew Perry  18Q09  6-0

White misses 25. g5 which would increase his attacking chances.

2020 ABSOLUTE TOURNAMENT UNDERWAY

The 2020 Absolute has begun with eleven of our top players fighting it out for Absolute supremacy. It is quite an impressive group with a lot of titles. They are, in US Chess rating order, IM Harry Ingersol 2415, IM Robert Rizzo 2380, SIM Kristo Miettinen 2378, IM Keith Rodriguez 2360, CCE Ferdinand Burmeister 2356, Charles Jacobs 2311, IM Andrew Leonard 2282, Timothy Harris 2239, CCM Mark Stephenson 2220, CCM Robert Cousins 2134, and IM Thomas Williams 0000. Good skill and good chess, men!

White conceded rather than face destruction after 22. Kd1 Rfd8.

OBITUARY

Rudolf Katzl of Missoula, MT born January 30, 1934, died April 8, 2014. A Master rated OTB and postal player, Edward was also a Montana State Champion.

Rudolf Katzl (courtesy of subject)

Black is doing well until his over-imaginative 17…Nf3+ unleashes a fire storm across the board.

When Black avoids 29…Rxe5 and a probable draw, Bougher does not let up.

Material doesn’t seem to mean much in this brawl.

A slow-moving attack brings home the point.

Leave a Comment

  • Categories

  • Archives

  • Announcements

  • US Chess Press