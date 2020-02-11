One Move at a Time February Edition: Michael Propper

Welcome to the February 2020 edition of “One Move at a Time,” the US Chess podcast in which Dan Lucas, the Senior Director of Strategic Communication, talks to people who are advancing the US Chess mission statement to “Empower people, enrich lives, and enhance communities through chess.” This month’s guest is Michael Propper, the Director of ChessNYC and President of New York City Chess Services Inc, a non profit focused on expanding the reach and impact of chess as far as possible. We discuss ChessNYC’s innovative programs such as their $10,000 Championship Challenge and their prison programs in the Queensboro Correctional Facility and Rikers Island.

