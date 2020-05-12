One Move at a Time May Edition: Abel Talamantez and Dr. Judit Sztaray

Image credit: Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group. Used with permission. Dr. Judit Sztaray

Welcome to the May 2020 edition of “One Move at a Time,” the US Chess podcast in which Dan Lucas, the Senior Director of Strategic Communication, talks to people who are advancing the US Chess mission statement to “Empower people, enrich lives, and enhance communities through chess.” This month’s guests represent the Mechanic’s Chess Club in San Francisco, California, which is the oldest continuously operating chess club in the United States. Abel Talamantez is the Chess Room Director, a position he has held since 2018, and Judit Sztaray is the General Manager of Youth Outreach and Events, a position she started in last year.

Abel has been a US Chess Delegate from Northern California since 2017 and is a current member of the Clubs Committee and a former member of the Outreach committee. Judit is the current chair of the US Chess Clubs Committee and a member of the Scholastic Council and a former Vice Chair of the Accessibility and Special Circumstances Committee. US Chess named her the 2017 Organizer of the Year and then in 2018 she won the Chess Club of the Year.

We discuss operating a club in a time of COVID-19, as well as the aspects of the club’s programs during normal times that speak directly to the US Chess mission statement.

