June Cover Stories with Chess Life: GM Jesse Kraai

The June edition of “Cover Stories with Chess Life” is now live! This monthly podcast, now hosted by Chess Life and Chess Life Online Editor John Hartmann, goes in depth and behind the scenes of each month’s Chess Life cover story. This month’s guest is GM Jesse Kraai, who wrote the cover story on “Chess & Coronavirus” for our June issue. While the main topic of discussion is chess in the age of COVID-19, we also talk about his book Lisa: A Chess Novel, his ideas on improvement, and his work with Chess Dojo.

GM Kraai also recorded an audio version of his cover story, which can be heard in this video at our YouTube channel.

Congratulations to Mario García González who was the winner of the “Best Question” contest. Mario receives a $50 gift certificate from uscfsales.com for submitting his question. Keep an eye on US Chess social media at Facebook and Twitter for a chance to win next month, when we interview IM Vignesh Panchanatham for the July edition of “Cover Stories.”