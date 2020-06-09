One Move at a Time June Edition: FM Robby Adamson
Welcome to the June 2020 edition of “One Move at a Time,” the US Chess podcast in which Dan Lucas, the Senior Director of Strategic Communication, talks to people who are advancing the US Chess mission statement to “Empower people, enrich lives, and enhance communities through chess.” This month’s guest is FM Robby Adamson, a member of the US Chess scholastic council, a past president and a current board member for the Arizona Chess Federation, and a board member for the Southern Arizona Chess Association. We talk to him about building a scholastic chess team and his own chess history, which includes being the 1988 Denker Tournament of High School Champions co-champion.
Here is the last-round Denker game that was mentioned on the show:
You can download the March 2009 issue of Chess Life here.
Make sure to subscribe to our family of podcasts on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify!
Podcast (one-move-at-a-time): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS