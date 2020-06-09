One Move at a Time June Edition: FM Robby Adamson

Welcome to the June 2020 edition of “One Move at a Time,” the US Chess podcast in which Dan Lucas, the Senior Director of Strategic Communication, talks to people who are advancing the US Chess mission statement to “Empower people, enrich lives, and enhance communities through chess.” This month’s guest is FM Robby Adamson, a member of the US Chess scholastic council, a past president and a current board member for the Arizona Chess Federation, and a board member for the Southern Arizona Chess Association. We talk to him about building a scholastic chess team and his own chess history, which includes being the 1988 Denker Tournament of High School Champions co-champion.

Here is the last-round Denker game that was mentioned on the show:

[Event "Denker Tournament of High School Champ"] [Site "?"] [Date "1988.??.??"] [Round "?"] [White "Adamson, Robby"] [Black "Kraai, Jeese"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "B19"] [PlyCount "53"] [SourceDate "2020.06.08"] [SourceVersionDate "2020.06.08"] 1. e4 c6 2. d4 d5 3. Nd2 dxe4 4. Nxe4 Bf5 5. Ng3 Bg6 6. h4 h6 7. Nf3 Nd7 8. h5 Bh7 9. Bd3 Bxd3 10. Qxd3 Qc7 11. Bd2 Ngf6 12. O-O-O e6 13. Qe2 Bd6 14. Nf5 O-O-O 15. Nxd6+ Qxd6 16. Ne5 Rhf8 17. Bf4 Nd5 18. Bg3 Qb4 19. Rd3 N7b6 20. Rhd1 f5 21. c4 f4 22. Rb3 Qa5 23. Bh4 Qxa2 24. Ra3 Nc3 25. Qc2 Qxa3 26. bxa3 Nxd1 27. Bxd8 1-0 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

You can download the March 2009 issue of Chess Life here.

