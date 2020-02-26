Chess Underground #11 – Previewing the 2020 Candidates

The inaugural season of Chess Underground, Americana comes to a close. The examination of chess in the US began with flash mobs and beer and concluded with a trip back to civil rights era America, with plenty of fascinating stops in between.

Join us this month for a brief intermezzo of sorts – a first look at the 2020 Candidates Tournament, to be held in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Host Pete Karagianis takes an in depth look at the matchups that may ultimately determine the next World Champion.

A special thank you to all our season one guests! Stay tuned for updates on season two release.