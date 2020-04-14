One Move at a Time April Edition: Fred Wilson

Fred Wilson

Welcome to the April 2020 edition of “One Move at a Time,” the US Chess podcast in which Dan Lucas, the Senior Director of Strategic Communication, talks to people who are advancing the US Chess mission statement to “Empower people, enrich lives, and enhance communities through chess.” This month’s guest is Fred Wilson.

In 2019, Fred Wilson was given the Outstanding Career Achievement Award by US Chess. IM John Donaldson wrote for our awards ceremony, “Fred Wilson has taught thousands of young players over the decades. He has edited and authored important chess publications, including very inexpensive books for novices, and has generously provided copies of these novice works to chess associations to help bring in new players. He has edited and authored historical works that have preserved and disseminated much lost chess history. His work in preserving rare chess books, and making these accessible to historians, has been of great value in new chess historical research.” He has written or co-written with Bruce Albertson 14 books and was the Chess Journalist of the Year in 2003. He also was recently one of only a handful of people to achieve the Master rating after reaching the age of 70.

Show host Dan Lucas’ autographed copy of one of Wilson’s books.

In 2019 Wilson was featured twice in Chess Life, once in our Faces Across the Board column and once in our My Best move column.

Make sure to subscribe to our family of podcasts on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify!