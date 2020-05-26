Clutch Chess Begins with Top Four Americans Facing Off in New Format

America’s top four players will face off in “Clutch Chess”, a new event presented by the Saint Louis Chess Club from May 26-29. The format features a new scoring system created by GM Maurice Ashley, which rewards more points for “clutch games” during the end of each day’s play. You can find more details on the website as well as this new Forbes article, interviewing Maurice Ashley and Fabiano Caruana.

The semifinals will see Fabiano Caruana face Leinier Dominguez, while Hikaru Nakamura plays against Wesley So.

Follow along on the Saint Louis Chess Club’s Youtube channel with commentary by GMs Maurice Ashley, Yasser Seirawan and WGM Jennifer Shahade: