WIM Ivette Garcia Morales to Teach Chess & Spanish in June 4 Girls Club Zoom

WIM Ivette Garcia Morales will appear in our June 4 Girls Club class on Zoom and will teach both Spanish AND chess. This event, which is open to female players (renew your US Chess membership here) starts at 6 PM EDT on Thursday, June 4th. Sign up here.

Ivette is a streamer and content creator from Mexico. She is the Spanish voice for Chess Kids and you can follow her on twitter, instagram and twitch at jugando_ajedrez.

Jennifer Shahade will also show a key moment from a game of Baraka Shabazz, who was the first Black woman to play in a US Women’s Championship, in 1981 at the age of 15. You can find out more about Baraka on the chessdrum.

Future girls club room guests will include IM Rusa Goletiani (a Girls to Grandmaster partnership that you can sign up for here), GM Irina Krush and IM Anna Rudolf. Email Women’s Program Director Jennifer Shahade at [email protected] to get on the email list.

Last week’s guest at our Girls Club class was US Women’s Champion Jennifer Yu who gave a class on fighting back from worst positions to 90 girls from all over the country. You can watch the highlights here:

You can make a donation to the Women’s Initiative here. We also encourage you to join or renew US Chess here.