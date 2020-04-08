US Chess Suspending International Event Participation

In light of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated Level 4 Travel Advisory issued by the U.S. State Department, the US Chess Executive Board voted 7-0 to suspend all US Chess-supported delegations to international events. The motion read:

Due to U.S. State Department Level 4 travel warnings, US Chess will not authorize delegations for any international events until further notice. US Chess will not provide financial support to any participants for international competition until further notice. The Executive Board will review this policy as new information becomes available.

This suspension affects the Pan American Youth (Brazil), the World Youth (Romania), the World Cadet (Georgia), and likely other events. It does not preclude players from attending if an event is held but US Chess will not sponsor the delegation.