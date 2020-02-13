US Chess Seeks Digital Assistant in Communications Department

The US Chess Federation is accepting applications for the position of Digital Assistant, a part-time position within US Chess. The Digital Assistant will work within the Communications Department, reporting directly to the Chess Life Online Editor, to advance the US Chess Mission via our website and social media platforms.

Reports to: Chess Life Online Editor

Status: Non-Exempt

Major Areas of Responsibility:

Content Creation

Write articles to drive traffic to uschess.org. Topics include (but are not limited to) tournament updates, news from National Events, event previews, thought pieces, game analyses.

Content Editing

Post and edit content, including basic photo editing. Examples: announcements, press releases, monthly CLO columns, and articles from authors.

Social media upkeep / outreach

Promote US Chess on Facebook / Twitter / Instagram, including links to podcasts, CLO articles, etc.

Discover and share appropriate stories / photos that communicate our mission.

Grow social media presence.

Excellent Skills in:

Strong writing, editing, and interviewing abilities.

Working knowledge of WordPress and / or Drupal, MS Office, basic photo editing, and major chess software (ChessBase and engines).

Communication. Because this is a remote job, communication skills are vital, particularly via email. Successful applicants will be expected to have “office hours” at least three days a week for two to three hours in the range of US Chess core hours (10am-4pm, CST) for ease of communication with other staff.

Demonstrated ability to:

Produce content in a timely fashion.

Exhibit good judgment in online engagements / interactions / content creation.

Plusses:

Some chess playing ability, and knowledge of chess news / culture.

Knowledge of, or experience with, social media metrics and SEO including keyword research.

Some knowledge of video editing.

Geographic proximity to an area with major chess activity.

Some experience working in social media or communications for a non-profit or chess related organization.

Education and Experience:

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university or actively enrolled in a college degree program

Experience with a variety of editorial areas, including writing, editing, and proofreading in digital and print formats.

This is a part-time position with flexible hours but focused around Central Standard Time. This is a telecommute position.

Please apply by sending a cover letter, resume, a writing or editing portfolio, and three references to Judy Misner, [email protected], no later than March 6, 2020. For more information, please contact John Hartmann, US Chess Digital Editor, [email protected]