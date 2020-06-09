US Chess to Release Online Regular Rating

With demand for online play increasing, the US Chess Executive Board, in conjunction with the Ratings Committee, authorized the creation of a regular rating system for online play. The new rating system will be for online rated games in excess of 30 minutes. The new rating system will be available for use starting Friday, June 12.

Individual member ratings will be seeded from a member’s Over-the-Board (OTB) regular rating, provided that the member has at least 10 regular rated OTB games. The Member Services Area (MSA) already features this new rating, which will start populating when online games begin to be played later this week. The US Chess regular OTB rating system will continue to be used only for OTB events.