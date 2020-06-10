US Chess Morning Membership Events on Chess.com

The US Chess Morning Membership Events will give you the opportunity to play in an online rated event on Chess.com while giving you the chance to win a one-year renewal of your current US Chess membership!

Events will be held at 11:00 am Eastern/8:00 am Pacific every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning, starting next Monday, June 15, and the format will be a 4-round Swiss, US Chess online blitz rated event with a time control of Game/5 minutes +2 second increment per move. For every 10 entries we receive, there will be a random drawing for a player to receive a one-year US Chess membership extension, so if we get 10-19 entries there will be one drawing, if we get 20-29 entries there will be two drawings, etc. All events and drawings will be streamed live on the US Chess Twitch channel at http://twitch.tv/uschess.

With the surplus entries (those beyond a multiple of 10) we will do further random drawings giving free entries into the next Morning Membership Event scheduled, giving you another event to participate in and another chance to win an extension to your US Chess membership. So, if we get 17 entries for an event, there will be one drawing for the US Chess membership extension and then seven more drawings for free entries into the next event!

Here is the event format and important information for participation:

Format: 4-rounds Swiss, US Chess online blitz rated, US Chess membership required for participation.

Time Control: Game/5 minutes +2 second increment.

Start Time: 11:00 am Eastern/8:00 am Pacific (event starts sharp at that time!).

Entry Fee: $5.00 per event

Registration Link: https://www.events4chess.com/sponsors/?sponsor_ID=21.

Registration Cutoff: One hour prior to the start of each event, this allows time to process the entry, confirm US Chess membership and setup in Chess.com (join Club, join tournament).

Chess.com Instructions: You will need to join a Club in Chess.com and then join the tournament. Instructions/links will be provided for each specific event after your registration is processed. You will need to submit your request to join the Club at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the tournament and then join the tournament in the Chess.com Live Chess system before the start time. Late join's will be permitted by no byes are allowed and once you disconnect from the event, Chess.com will remove you and you will not be permitted to rejoin the event.

Linking US Chess Membership to Chess.com Account: All players should link their US Chess membership to their Chess.com account by using this form. This only needs to be done once, not each time you play in a tournament.

Prizes: Random drawings for US Chess membership extensions at current membership level plus random drawings for free entries into the next Morning Membership Event, based on number of entries.

Live Coverage: http://twitch.tv/uschess Each event will be live streamed along with the random drawings to be held upon the completion of each event. Participation in the event is required to be eligible for the random drawing.

Anti-Cheating: Each event will be screened using Chess.com's anti-cheating measures. Players found to be in violation will have their results adjusted accordingly, any prizes won will be revoked, will be subject to Chess.com's disciplinary process, up to and including removal from Chess.com, and possibly be subject to a US Chess ethics complaint.

We would like to thank both Events for Chess and Chess.com for their assistance in making these events possible!