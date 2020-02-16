US Chess Announces 2020 World Cadet Championships Invitees

The US Chess Federation is pleased to announce the list of players who are officially invited to participate in the 2020 World Cadet (Under 8, Under 10 and Under 12) Chess Championships to be held in Batumi, Georgia, from October 18-31, 2020. These students earned this honor by meeting the peak-post tournament (PPT) rating and activity criteria in their age and gender categories according to the Scholastic National Invitational Event and Award Requirements based on the 12-month period prior to the February 1, 2020 rating supplement.

The top players by PPT rating in each age category are considered the United States Official Representatives (OR) by FIDE, the World Chess Federation, but all USA players may compete in the event as part of the US Chess delegation. Additionally, players may qualify as Personal Rights (PR) players by winning a gold medal at the 2020 Pan-American Youth Championship or if they won a medal at the 2019 World Cadet tournament (subject to organizer’s regulations).

Official representatives and personal rights players receive a travel stipend as well as free high-level coaching, waived or discounted entry fees, waived administrative fees, and their portion of the room and board fees are also covered for the dates of the event. Travel, accommodation and all fees for accompanying persons are the player’s responsibility and note should be made of the US Chess Unaccompanied Minor Policy. All other invited players are responsible for all fees, plus a US Chess administrative fee, and are welcome to pay for the same high-level coaching.

All other players who did not make the invited list should note that the FIDE World Cadet is an open tournament and any US Chess member who meets the age and eligibility requirements may participate as a regular player and pay their own way to play. A player’s age for this tournament is his/her age as of January 1, 2020 and the age/gender categories are Open and Girls, Under 12, Under 10 and Under 8.

Details and regulations concerning the 2020 World Cadet are not yet posted by the organizers, but will be posted here when they become available. Once the regulations are posted, US Chess will open up a registration period which players can use to register for the event. No advanced registrations will be accepted.

More information about international youth events can be found here. Please contact Chris Bird, FIDE Events Manager at [email protected] if you have any questions regarding this event.

Congratulations to the following players who are invited to be the Official U.S. Representatives to the 2020 World Cadet!

OPEN UNDER 12 GIRLS UNDER 12 Abhimanyu Mishra (New Jersey) – OR

Liran Zhou (New York)

Dimitar Mardov (Illinois)

Liam Henry Putnam (New York)

Erick Zhao (Florida)

Brewington Hardaway (New York)

Bryan Xie (California)

Bach Ngo (Florida)

Sriram Krishnakumar (California)

Andrew Wang (California)

Alice Lee (Minnesota)

Jayden Lee (Arizona)

Luke Sicong Ye (Missouri)

Ethan Sheehan (Texas)

Caleb Jude Klenoff (New York)

Steve Wongso (Arizona)

Spencer Chin (New York)

Shawnak Shivakumar (California)

Harshid Kunka (Texas)

Shaaketh Sivakumar (California)

Atharva Bist (Arizona)

Aryan Gutla (Texas)

Sebastian Prestia (New York)

Iris Zhaoying Mou (New York)

Eddison Chen (Kansas)

Zoey Tang (Oregon)

Ronen Wilson (Virginia)

Marvin Gao (Florida)

Brian Huang (California)

Eric Feng (Massachusetts) Alice Lee (Minnesota) – OR

Iris Zhaoying Mou (New York)

Zoey Tang (Oregon)

Kelsey Liu (Massachusetts)

Rose Atwell (California)

Anika Rajaram (California)

Sophie Velea (Washington)

Abbie Wu (Oregon)

Sophia Peng (Arizona)

Chloe Gaw (New York)

Riya Kanury (Massachusetts)

Avery Yu (California)

Felicity Wang (Washington)

Simone Morden (New York)

Kally Wen (California)

Qiyaqin Zhang (New York)

Alice Wu (Florida)

Adelynne Yang (California)

Chance Nguyen (Virginia)

OPEN UNDER 10 GIRLS UNDER 10 Ryo Wenyu Chen (Texas) – OR

Rachael Li (Texas)

Andy Austin Woodward (Texas)

Alexander Wang (New Jersey)

Andrew Jiang (Georgia)

Yuvraj Rudra Chennareddy (Illinois)

Brejesh Chakrabarti (Florida)

Omya Vidyarthi (California)

Tanitoluwa Adewumi (New York)

Cannon Farragut (Florida)

Dhruva Dinesh Patil (Virginia)

Ryan Sun (Massachusetts)

Henry Deng (California)

Advay Bansal (California)

Lucas Jiang (California)

Sepehr Golsefidy (California)

Anshul Shetty (Illinois)

Anjaneya Rao (Iowa)

Bobby Qian (New Jersey)

Frank Fan (California)

Tyler Guo (California)

Rohan Rajaram (California) Rachael Li (Texas) – OR

Omya Vidyarthi (California)

Crystal Jiuzhou Gu (California)

Jasmine Zhixin Su (Connecticut)

Jocelyn Chen (California)

Nandini Prakash (Illinois)

Evelyn Qiao (Georgia)

Sunny Zhang (Texas)

Aliana Fausto (New York)

Sahana Aravindakshan (New Jersey)

Chenyu Zhao (New York)

Deeptha Srinivas (Texas)

Whitney Tse (New York)

Elizabeth Tsugel (New York)

Tori Porat (California)

Nico Alvarado-Yoshida (New York)

Madison Brown (Indiana)

Seshasri Ananya Janapareddy (Arizona)

Tanvi Prasanna Borse (California)