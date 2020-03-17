The premier events on the US Chess calendar will be held later in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns; Hall of Fame events also affected.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) against gatherings of 50 people or more, and local Saint Louis protocols, the US Chess Federation and tournament organizer the Saint Louis Chess Club jointly announce that the 2020 U.S. Championship and U.S. Women’s Championship are postponed until later in the year. The events were originally scheduled for April 9-23.

Above all, both organizations are most concerned with the health and well-being of the participants, spectators, and staff. Following the recommendations of authoritative sources such as the CDC is the best way for us to protect all. While this will be disappointing to many in the chess world, we are confident that this decision is appropriate in these extraordinary circumstances.

Also affected by this postponement are the 2020 induction ceremonies for the U.S. Chess Hall of Fame and the World Chess Hall of Fame. These will take place in conjunction with the U.S. Championship/U.S. Women’s Championship opening ceremony when that is rescheduled.

Further details on the new event dates for the championships and the halls of fame will be provided later.

Please visit uschess.org, uschesschamps.com, and worldchesshof.org for up-to-date information. Your patience during this rapidly evolving process is appreciated.