Thank You from US Chess

Dear Friends of US Chess,

On behalf of US Chess, I want to send out a big THANK YOU to everyone who participated in #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5. Because of you, we raised over $7,000 in funds that will help US Chess provide programs and services to you during this unprecedented time. This pandemic has adversely impacted everyone in one way or another and for that reason we are particularly thankful for your support. We know that there are many worthy charities and nonprofits that you could support, and we are so very grateful that you have chosen US Chess as one of them.

If you missed the opportunity to participate in #GivingTuesdayNow and you would like to make a gift, there’s still time. Please make your donation by clicking here.

We don’t know when this crisis will end, but we do know we will get through it together. A widespread threat like this will sometimes present an opportunity to come together and unite as a community. THANK YOU for coming together on #GivingTuesdayNow and making a difference in the lives of so many!

With warm regards,

Carol Meyer

Executive Director, US Chess