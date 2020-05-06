Thank You from US Chess
Dear Friends of US Chess,
On behalf of US Chess, I want to send out a big THANK YOU to everyone who participated in #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5. Because of you, we raised over $7,000 in funds that will help US Chess provide programs and services to you during this unprecedented time. This pandemic has adversely impacted everyone in one way or another and for that reason we are particularly thankful for your support. We know that there are many worthy charities and nonprofits that you could support, and we are so very grateful that you have chosen US Chess as one of them.
If you missed the opportunity to participate in #GivingTuesdayNow and you would like to make a gift, there’s still time. Please make your donation by clicking here.
We don’t know when this crisis will end, but we do know we will get through it together. A widespread threat like this will sometimes present an opportunity to come together and unite as a community. THANK YOU for coming together on #GivingTuesdayNow and making a difference in the lives of so many!
With warm regards,
Carol Meyer
Executive Director, US Chess
Comments
JUDE ACERS |
Message to the fabulous Carol Meyer.. ‘THE CHALLENGE’ Now about that open to everyone mega USCHESS broadcast world wide tourney! WORLD FIDE 27 GAME monster games in 5 days flat TITLE ELIGIBLE once a year USCHESS WORLD THE MONSTER ‘ THE CHALLENGE” KNOCKOUT open to the entire world /held 100 years in a row with 1,000 players from all over the world with a $100,000 first prize yes…held 100 years in a row August 15-20 each year TO GIVE NIKE AND COCA COLA a JUICY fixed sponsorship target for their huge mega media million dollar sponsorship. BELIEVE. THE US CHESS SIGNATURE EVENT..one is all you will every need…. 1 billion plus pandemic online registered chess app downloaded chess players now out there / the USCHESS MONSTER “THE CHALLENGE” ..its Wimbledon/The Masters/Superbowl/Ironman / Lo… behold ..lookie what we have here… Coca Cola has just signed on big time as a World Chess Federation/(FIDE) sponsor of world events!!! like yesterday in Portland Oregon on his front lawn I remember/. “We chess players are getting stronger all the time”-Grandmaster Arthur Dake/ member of three US world chess Olympiad championship teams My goodness gracious..I am just right about everything. It’s great to be great. Unhhh huh…told you.. ……once Nike sporting goods gets a clear meeting with the tremendous rock and roll/ wild west can – do/make it happen right now people roaming the BRAND SPANKING NEW USCHESS chess web site/ magazine/office and “the smooth operators” priestly Board/people who are strictly integrity plus today …not very real crooks and thieves from recent past …NIKE will sign on bigtime. Just watch…We have a new Mercedes on the open road.The whole world is coming to your office albeit at safe distances.. You drive..Floor it Madame Meyer… at 160 on the open highway right now. (Please wear your seat belt everywhere and never never text and drive unlike Mr.Gary Sharpe/CEO of North Carolina’s chess sponsorship powerhouse “Hotline Express” national trucking courier service!) seriously …believe…US CHESS can do this. Jude Acers/ New Orleans