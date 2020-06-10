Spring Wishes: Messages from US Chess Nationals Staff
Short messages from some of the staff members that would have been at the National Elementary (K-6) Championship, National Junior High (K-9) Championship, and the National High School (K-12) Championship to the competitors who missed out on these popular events.
Comments
Coach Jay |
Very nice. Good to see so many friendly faces that we missed this year!
Louis Reed |
Great video! Miss you all; please stay safe and well!
Kimberly Doo |
So wonderful to see my chess friends in this great video! Looking forward to seeing everyone at the next Nationals!