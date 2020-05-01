Man or Machine? More Turing Tests to Try
In his May 2020 “Chess to Enjoy” column in Chess Life, GM Andy Soltis offered readers a number of “Turing Test” positions, where the idea was to try and decide if it was a human or a computer who made the key winning move. He submitted seven such positions along with his column, but space limitations only allowed us to print four of them. The remaining three are given here.
Here are your instructions, per Soltis’ article:
Let’s see how you would do with a version of the Turing Test. In each of the following diagrams, White has a surprising move that wins by force. You can try to guess which move it is. But the main question is:
Did a human find the winning move? Or did a computer find it after the game? And if a human found it, does the typical computer find the win today?
Position 1:
Some computers suggest 13. Rad1? but others see what the human did in Troinov-Popov, Trud Championship 1962, 14. Nxd5! exd5 15. Qxf7+!! Kxf7 15. Bxd5+ Kg6 16. f5+ Kh5 17. Bf3+ Kh4 18. g3+ Kh3 19. Bg2+ Kg4 20. Rf4+ and mates.
Position 2:
The human played 20. Qc1? in Yusupov-Pirrot, Bundesliga 1994. Engines find 20. Bg3! followed by 21. f3! and 22. Be1, catching the queen.
Position 3:
In Levitt-Flear, Plymouth 1989, White eventually won after 26. b4? Computers today – and apparently some eagle-eyed kibitzers after the game – spotted 26. Nd8! followed by Qf8+ or Nxe6. There are winning lines such as 26…Qe7 27. Nxe6 g6 28. Bh3 and Qg3.