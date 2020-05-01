Man or Machine? More Turing Tests to Try

In his May 2020 “Chess to Enjoy” column in Chess Life, GM Andy Soltis offered readers a number of “Turing Test” positions, where the idea was to try and decide if it was a human or a computer who made the key winning move. He submitted seven such positions along with his column, but space limitations only allowed us to print four of them. The remaining three are given here.

Here are your instructions, per Soltis’ article:

Let’s see how you would do with a version of the Turing Test. In each of the following diagrams, White has a surprising move that wins by force. You can try to guess which move it is. But the main question is: Did a human find the winning move? Or did a computer find it after the game? And if a human found it, does the typical computer find the win today?

Position 1:

r1bqr1k1/1p1nbppp/p1n1p3/3pP2Q/3N1P2/1BN1B3/PPP3PP/R4RK1 w - - 0 13 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess diagram visualization.

Some computers suggest 13. Rad1? but others see what the human did in Troinov-Popov, Trud Championship 1962, 14. Nxd5! exd5 15. Qxf7+!! Kxf7 15. Bxd5+ Kg6 16. f5+ Kh5 17. Bf3+ Kh4 18. g3+ Kh3 19. Bg2+ Kg4 20. Rf4+ and mates. [Event "Bulgaria"] [Site "Bulgaria"] [Date "1962.??.??"] [Round "?"] [White "Yuri Troinov"] [Black "Luben S Popov"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "B88"] [BlackElo "2465"] [PlyCount "39"] [EventDate "1962.??.??"] 1. e4 c5 2. Nf3 Nc6 3. d4 cxd4 4. Nxd4 Nf6 5. Nc3 d6 6. Bc4 e6 7. O-O Be7 8. Bb3 O-O 9. Be3 a6 10. f4 d5 11. e5 Nd7 12. Qh5 Re8 {[#]} 13. Nxd5 (13. Rad1) 13... exd5 14. Qxf7+ Kxf7 15. Bxd5+ Kg6 16. f5+ Kh5 17. Bf3+ Kh4 18. g3+ Kh3 19. Bg2+ Kg4 20. Rf4+ 1-0 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

Position 2:

r1b2bk1/1pBn1p1p/2p3p1/p2p4/P2Pr3/2q1P3/2N1BPPP/1R1Q1RK1 w - - 0 20 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess diagram visualization.

The human played 20. Qc1? in Yusupov-Pirrot, Bundesliga 1994. Engines find 20. Bg3! followed by 21. f3! and 22. Be1, catching the queen. [Event "Bundesliga 1994/95"] [Site "Germany"] [Date "1994.??.??"] [Round "?"] [White "Artur Yusupov"] [Black "Dieter Pirrot"] [Result "1-0"] [ECO "D03"] [PlyCount "73"] [EventDate "1994.??.??"] 1. d4 Nf6 2. Nf3 g6 3. Bg5 Bg7 4. c3 d5 5. Nbd2 O-O 6. e3 Nbd7 7. Be2 Re8 8. O-O e5 9. Nb3 c6 10. Rc1 a5 11. a4 Qb6 12. Nfd2 exd4 13. cxd4 Qb4 14. Bf4 Bf8 15. Bc7 Re6 16. Na1 Qxb2 17. Nc2 Ne4 18. Nxe4 Rxe4 19. Rb1 Qc3 {[#]} 20. Qc1 ( 20. Bg3) 20... b6 21. f3 Ba3 22. Qd1 Rxe3 23. Nxe3 Qxe3+ 24. Kh1 Bb4 25. Bg3 Bb7 26. Rb3 Qe7 27. Bd3 c5 28. Bb5 Nf8 29. Be5 Ne6 30. f4 Nxd4 31. Bxd4 cxd4 32. f5 Rc8 33. fxg6 hxg6 34. Rbf3 Rc7 35. Qxd4 Qe4 36. Qf6 Rc2 37. Qxf7+ 1-0 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.

Position 3:

r3k3/ppq2Np1/1np1p3/6P1/b1pPP2r/4KQ2/1P2P1B1/2R2R2 w q - 0 26 You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess diagram visualization.