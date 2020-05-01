Man or Machine? More Turing Tests to Try

By |May 1, 2020|News, Problems & Puzzles

In his May 2020 “Chess to Enjoy” column in Chess Life, GM Andy Soltis offered readers a number of “Turing Test” positions, where the idea was to try and decide if it was a human or a computer who made the key winning move. He submitted seven such positions along with his column, but space limitations only allowed us to print four of them. The remaining three are given here.

Here are your instructions, per Soltis’ article:

Let’s see how you would do with a version of the Turing Test. In each of the following diagrams, White has a surprising move that wins by force. You can try to guess which move it is. But the main question is:

Did a human find the winning move? Or did a computer find it after the game? And if a human found it, does the typical computer find the win today?

Position 1:

Position 2:

Position 3:

