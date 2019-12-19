Saint Louis Chess Club to Host Second Annual Cairns Cup

SAINT LOUIS (December 18, 2019) — For the second time, the Saint Louis Chess Club will host the Cairns Cup, an elite level tournament for the top female players from around the world. Inspired by its mission to further promote the game of chess to females, the Chess Club aptly chose the name Cairns Cup in honor of co-founder Dr. Jeanne Sinquefield’s maiden name.

Fans can look forward to a chess tournament similar in style to the prestigious Sinquefield Cup with the ten best female players from around the world competing in the Chess Club’s world-renowned facility for a $180,000 prize fund. More information about player’s selected will be announced in January 2020.

What: Second Annual Cairns Cup

Who: Ten of the top female players from around the world

When: February 6-17, 2020

Where: Saint Louis Chess Club, 4657 Maryland Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108