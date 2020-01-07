Rohde Wins 2019 Nassau Chess Club Championship
The 2019 Nassau Chess Club Championship was played on ten consecutive Monday nights from October 21 to December 23. It was won by GM Michael Rohde with a score of 8.5 out of 10. In second was NM Zahar Hilkevich with 7.5, and third was IM Jay Bonin with 7.
In the following game against Hilkevich, Rohde takes advantage of an early exchange of dark squared bishops in the Dutch Stonewall. Black usually prefers 8. … Qe7 to prevent this. Later with the pseudo-sacrifice 15. Nxb6, White establishes a strong bind on the queenside dark squares and semi-open c-file, occupying them with his major pieces and playing against Black’s weak a- and c-pawns.
The Nassau Chess Club meets most Monday nights at the First Presbyterian Church of Mineola, in Nassau County, Long Island. More information can be found at the club’s website. There is also a Facebook group where you can find a complete list of previous club championship winners since 1976. The club is run by NTD Harold Stenzel, who first suggested making the championship an annual event in that same year, and has been the primary tournament director and club president since the late 1970s.
Because the club is a short walk from the Mineola Long Island Railroad Station, it is easily reached from New York City, so the Club Championship has drawn many strong players from the New York metropolitan area. That it awards 80 Grand Prix points – almost certainly the most distributed by a once-weekly tournament – and a guaranteed prize fund of $3500 also boosts its popularity.
GM winners from past years include Gennady Sagalchik, Joel Benjamin, Alexander Stripunsky, Alexander Wojtkiewicz, Igor Novikov, Alexander Lenderman, and Michael Rohde, who has now won or tied for first nine times. The most frequent winner is IM Jay Bonin, winning or tying for first eleven times. Super-GMs Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura both played at the club frequently as children.
Comments
George Mirijanian, Program Director, Wachusett Chess Club at Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts |
Thanks to Harold Stenzel for keeping the Nassau Chess Club alive for more than 40 years. Harold’s career as a chess organizer, director and player spans more than five decades. I appreciate his help as an assistant TD in the 1988 U.S. Open in Boston, which drew more than 600 players. I consider Harold one of the most knowledgeable and most likable TDs I have even known. I wish him continued success with the Nassau CC.