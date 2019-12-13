Reminders for K-12 Grade Championship Participants!

Quick reminders for those getting ready for battle in Orlando!

Scoresheets

Per the Scholastic Regulations, US Chess will provide scoresheets for players.

The use of these scoresheets is mandatory for all players. No other method of keeping score may be used, unless prior approval is granted by US Chess.

We are providing a scoresheet for grades 2-12, and a scoresheet for grades K-1 (these players may use either scoresheet). Click the links to see the scoresheets, print them out, and get familiar with them!

Electronic Devices

Please note that a new policy regarding electronic devices has gone into effect for this event. Players are not allowed to bring cell phones, smart watches, tablets, laptops, or other Internet-enabled devices into the playing area. For specifics, please read our announcement of September 6th.

UPDATE – Magic Bands are OK!

At the #K12ChessChamps at @WaltDisneyWorld! With the current stance on electronic devices I asked if players are allowed to wear their Magic Band that acts as a room key and allows them to make purchases, etc. I was told yes, players can keep these on during games. @USChess pic.twitter.com/r0IbasvocD — Chris Bird (@ChrisBirdIA) December 13, 2019

No Nuts!

Please do NOT bring nuts, or anything with nut products, into the main playing hall (Coronado H-L, for grades 2-12). THANKS for helping to create a safe and fun atmosphere for all attendees!

Spectator Policy

..and finally, a reminder for parents and friends.