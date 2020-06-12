The PNWCC G/60 Online Masters

Amidst the troubling times of COVID-19, and with the wreckage of all the cancelled over-the-board tournaments, I decided to compete in the Pacific Northwest Chess Center (PNWCC) G/60 Masters Online Swiss over the Memorial Day weekend in order to not get too rusty when in the distant future OTB tournaments resume.
The organization was phenomenal! The G/60+5 time control was slow enough for serious chess, yet quick enough to squeeze in three games per day. There were strict anti-cheating measures, which included showing the face of the player as well as the device they played on, and the chessboard they made moves on. Players would be watched on Zoom by the organizers. In the case of top 15 boards, screen sharing was obligatory in the final round. The lineup included 2700 FIDE players and many GMs. I played three GMs and three IMs in the tournament!
There are certain advantages to playing slow chess online. You can play from your own home, hassle free. Of course, you don’t spend money on travel, exorbitant dining expenses, and hotel. Plus, it reduces your likelihood of catching and illness or some other “unforeseen circumstance”. Of course, nothing will replace OTB in the long run but at the moment I see no better way to pursue my passion for tournament play than to participate in these slow online tournaments. In addition, it’s positive that the players were allowed to ponder their moves over a real board and then relay them on chess.com.
Kirk Ghazarian (photo courtesy of subject)
As for my own result, I scored a respectable 5/9 (no byes). Overall, I scored only half a point against the three IMs I played. I drew two GMs and beat one of them. Finishing with a score of 2/3 against grandmasters in this tournament was unexpected!
In round 1 I played a young American talent Neeraj Harish who has a ridiculously underrated rating of 1472 FIDE! He is at least 1900 ELO in strength, by my estimate. Well, there are so many strong up-and-comers these days… (Editor’s note: Kirk is a wizened 14 years old. Sigh.) I played 1. e4 but the position was quiet for a long time, and I only won because he couldn’t defend a central pawn due to his slightly uncoordinated pieces.
I faced Ukrainian IM Anatoliy Polivanov in the second round and got squashed in 18 moves after he executed a stunning sacrifice of two knights and two pawns! My rooks and bishops were all on their starting squares and my queen was on the edge of the board. In the end, my exposed king faced an unstoppable mate.
Isaac Vega’s queen couldn’t stop my passed a-pawn in round 3.
I was paired against the strong IM (with 4 GM norms!) Justin Sarkar in round 4. He played an opening with an ECO of C19 and he told me after the game that this was in relation to COVID-19. After shuffling around a bit in a position which was difficult to make progress for either side, we agreed to a draw on move 24.
A former World Champion U12 Nikhil Kumar was my adversary in round 5 and after a long complex endgame of Queen+Knight vs. Queen+Knight, the game was drawn. According to Chess.com’s measurement, we both played with 99% accuracy.
It was a joy in round 6 to face multiple-time US champion GM Alexander Shabalov. It was an extremely complicated position and Shaba dared me to capture a pawn. I did. Then the complications escalated from there with a disappointing anticlimax of Shaba blundering in a holdable endgame.
My Round 7 my opponent was Russian GM Daniil Lintchevski. Although I was outplayed throughout the game, a small inaccuracy let me wriggle free and I liquidated into a slightly worse but drawn endgame.
Legendary American GM Jim Tarjan tortured me endlessly in round 8, with his bishop pair in a Maroczy bind endgame which I managed to draw with precise defense.
In the final round I was better, then equal, then winning, then drawing, before making a ghastly blunder and losing to young Russian star IM Volodar Murzin.
But now it’s time to see how the real stars did! Congratulations to Russian super grandmaster Vladimir Fedoseev for winning clear first with 7.5/9. He took home $2,000.
Clear second place went to Armenian grandmaster Hrant Melkumyan who earned $1,500 with 7/9.
Volodar Murzin was the top IM, and Rohan Talukdar and Nico Chasin were top FMs. Many young talents scored 5.5/9 but Zachary Tanenbaum from New York was most exceptional. I clearly observed exemplary tenacity in his great fighting chess throughout the event and he couldn’t deserve the top LM (Life Master) prize more!
I greatly appreciate the effort of those who made this tournament possible. I would also like to thank the organizers for their efforts in anti-cheating by creating a contest of nicest setup.
Finally, I want to thank the new editor of Chess Life, John Hartmann, for offering me this opportunity to write an article.
Comments
Steve Immitt |
If players were allowed to use a real board to ponder their moves, how would the TD know that they weren’t analyzing on the real board as well? I see you had a camera in the background which appears to capture both the real board and the Chess.com screen board.
Was this camera showing both boards for the entire length of the game?
Did all the players have cameras covering showing their screens for the entire game?
If the camera in the laptop were the only one being used while a player is on Zoom while simultaneously playing the game online, could you still see if there were another board being used in the background (looking from the front instead of from the back)?
Is a separate camera needed, so that the player and his laptop screen can be shown in the same picture?