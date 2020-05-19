Online FIDE Arbiters’ Seminar – June 5-8

An online FIDE Arbiters’ Seminar is being organized June 5-8.

The FA seminar is open to participants from all countries and is recommended for tournament directors, arbiters, organizers of all levels who are interested or may soon be interested in running FIDE-rated or FIDE norm events.

The topics covered include the FIDE Laws of Chess, tournament rules, Swiss pairings, norms, titles, and ratings. The lecturers are IA/IO Aris Marghetis and IA/IO/NTD Grant Oen.