Nepomniachtchi Wins Again

Ian Nepomniachtchi will certainly enjoy his rest day on Tuesday, having won Monday’s game against Ding Liren to put him in first place at the 2020 Candidates by a full point after six rounds of play.
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave is in second place with 3.5 points, while Fabiano Caruana a point and a half behind Nepomniatchtchi at 3/6 along with Anish Giri, Alexander Grischuk, and Wang Hao. Giri had the second win of the day, claiming his full point after a seven-hour endgame with Kirill Alekseenko.
Nepomniachtchi’s win provided separation from the field in the standings, but it also served to blunt Ding Liren’s mini-resurgence these past few rounds. After losing in Rounds 1 and 2, Ding had worked his way back to -1 (2/5) coming into the day’s play, certainly within striking distance of the top with so many games left.
His chances at facing Magnus Carlsen in December have surely dimmed, though, after today’s loss to Nepomniachtchi. Ding’s attempt at channeling Alpha Zero and pushing his h-pawn almost gave him enough counterplay against Nepomniachtchi’s expanding b-pawn, but it would have taken an inhumanly difficult tactic to save the game.
Anish Giri won his first game in a Candidates Tournament after 19 tries, breaking down Kirill Alekseenko’s stubborn defenses in 98 moves.
For some time it looked like Fabiano Caruana might have good chances to defeat Alexander Grischuk with the black pieces, especially after Grischuk inexplicably burned 41 minutes repeating moves after 12. … Re8, only to play on with 15. Re1.
Caruana’s 38. … Nc7 gave Grischuk a way to trade queens with 39. Qc3+, effectively equalizing, and the game was drawn after 54 moves.
It’s not often that an 83 move game is only the second longest game of the day, but the draw between Wang Hao and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave was just that. Wang tried 11. h4 against Vachier-Lagrave’s 10. … b6 Exchange Grunfeld – Caruana played 11. Qd2 against Nepomniatchtchi in Round 4 – and eventually got a position that he could try and grind for a win.
Vachier-Lagrave’s defenses were strong, and eventually the players shook hands to share the point.
Tuesday is a rest day in Yekaterinburg, the second of the event. Play resumes Wednesday with Round 7.