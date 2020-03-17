Nepomniachtchi and Wang Hao Strike First at Candidates
If you were expecting a quiet start to the Candidates… guess again.
Fireworks were on tap for today’s first round of the 2020 Candidates Tournament. Ian Nepomniachtchi defeated Anish Giri in what looked to be a fortress position, and in the shock of the day, Wang Hao took down Ding Liren, one of the pre-event favorites, after Ding made a decisive mistake on move 40.
This photo by @LennartOotes was briefly available for download but then removed from the @FIDE_chess Flickr account. FIDE has received criticism for allowing a big crowd (without players) at the #FIDECandidates opening ceremony in spite of worldwide advice for social distancing. pic.twitter.com/K0yOQLWtBI
— ChesscomNews (@ChesscomNews) March 17, 2020
In contrast to the lavish (and widely questioned) opening ceremonies on Monday night, the scene in Yekaterinburg was deceptively quiet. No spectators were allowed at the playing site, rendering the tournament staff somewhat redundant, but only the ubiquitous hand sanitizer at every board gave notice on stage of the outside world.
The first result of the day was the draw between Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Fabiano Caruana. The American offered a new move in a theoretically important variation of the Neo-Arkhangel / Yuratev Ruy Lopez, and may even have stood better in the middlegame. With time control approaching the players traded down and ended up in a lifeless position after 44 moves.
NOTE: Annotations from GM Jacob Aagaard will be added to this story this afternoon.
Alexander Grischuk will be slightly disappointed with his draw against wild-card Kirill Alekseenko. Grischuk built up an imposing center, but allowed Alekseenko to create counterplay on the queenside. Couple this with Grischuk’s habitual time pressure, and Alekseenko was able to penetrate the White position with his pieces and claim his half-point.
After an ill-timed pawn break with 30. f4, Ding Liren found himself thrown on defense by his countryman Wang Hao. With pressure increasing, Ding missed his best chance to keep equality on move 40, and was forced to resign shortly thereafter.
Some fans may lament the end of their fantasy chess prospects, but for the neutrals, Wang’s upset win raises questions. Does this upend the prevailing wisdom that Ding is one of the players to beat? Will Ding be able to right the ship tomorrow against Vachier-Lagrave? And was everyone wrong to write Wang Hao off?
The game of the day was undoubtedly the battle between Anish Giri and Ian Nepomniachtchi. Giri unleashed some heavy-duty preparation, temporarily eschewing material in the interest of piece quality, and the game quickly became a real slobberknocker of a fight.
With some imprecise choices on move 29 and 30, however, Giri was forced to make the tough decision to head for an attempted fortress with a bishop and rook for the queen. Objectively the position appears to have been decent enough, but practically speaking the task was always going to be difficult. Nepomniachtchi went to work, grinding out a fascinating win in 74 moves. GM Jacob Aagaard takes us through the ins and outs in his exclusive annotations for CLO. [NOTE – annotations coming this afternoon!]
This leaves Ian Nepomniachtchi and Wang Hao in the lead after one round with a score of 1/1. Early days, to be sure, but the day saw fighting spirit all around and fascinating chess. With the world’s attention focused on Yekaterinburg, this small sample gives hope that we’re in for a thrilling Candidates Tournament.
Current Standings
Round 2 Pairings
Caruana – Alekseenko
Nepomniachtchi – Grischuk
Wang Hao – Giri
Vachier Lagrave – Ding Liren
Quick Links:
Official FIDE 2020 Candidates Page
All US Chess Candidates Coverage