May Cover Stories with Chess Life: GM Francesco Rambaldi

The May edition of “Cover Stories with Chess Life” is now live! This monthly podcast, hosted by Senior Director of Strategic Communication Daniel Lucas, goes in depth and behind the scenes of each month’s Chess Life cover story. This month’s guest is GM Francesco Rambaldi, who contributed annotations to our May Chess Life cover story on the Cairns Cup. We talk to him about the Cairns Cup, growing up playing chess in France and Italy, his current status as a member of the Saint Louis University chess team, and his new book, The Caro-Kann Revisited – A Dynamic Repertoire for Black.

Image Credit: GFHund via wikimedia

Don’t miss your chance at winning a $50 gift certificate to USCFSales.com! Send in your question to [email protected], and if your question is selected as the Best Question, you will win the gift certificate. Send in your questions now about anything involving Chess Life that strikes your fancy.

