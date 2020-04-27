The first video in our new series,
“Levelling Up with US Chess,” is now available to view on YouTube.
VIDEO
CLO Digital Editor John Hartmann presents a game by two amateur players, with the analysis specifically aimed at beginning players both young and old. The idea is that by studying the games of players like ourselves, we can understand some common mistakes made by improving players, and apply that knowledge in our own games. New videos should appear on a roughly weekly basis.
This week’s game, played in a junior tournament in 2015, can also be replayed here:
[Event "Styrian op U12/18 22nd"]
[Site "Mureck"]
[Date "2015.08.09"]
[Round "5"]
[White "Martetschlaeger, Stefan"]
[Black "Ragitsch Frei, Samuel"]
[Result "1-0"]
[ECO "C57"]
[WhiteElo "1104"]
[BlackElo "928"]
[Annotator "Hartmann,John"]
[PlyCount "31"]
[EventDate "2015.08.05"]
[EventType "swiss"]
[EventRounds "9"]
[EventCountry "AUT"]
[SourceTitle "EXT 2017"]
[Source "ChessBase"]
[SourceDate "2016.10.25"]
[SourceVersion "1"]
[SourceVersionDate "2016.10.25"]
[SourceQuality "1"]
1. e4 e5 2. Nf3 Nc6 3. Bc4 Nf6 4. Ng5 Qe7 $2 (4... d5 $8 5. exd5 Na5 $1 (5...
Nxd5 $2 6. Nxf7 Kxf7 7. Qf3+ Ke6 8. Nc3) 6. Bb5+ c6 7. dxc6 bxc6 8. Be2 h6 9.
Nf3) (4... Bc5 $6 5. Bxf7+ (5. Nxf7 Bxf2+ 6. Kf1 (6. Kxf2 $2 Nxe4+) 6... Qe7 7.
Nxh8 d5) 5... Ke7 6. Bb3) 5. Nxf7 $6 (5. Bxf7+ $1 Kd8 6. Bb3 Ke8 7. Nc3 $18)
5... Rg8 $2 (5... d5 $1 6. Bxd5 Nxd5 7. exd5 Qxf7 $1 8. dxc6 Bc5 9. O-O O-O $13
) 6. O-O $6 (6. Ng5) 6... d6 (6... h6 {and the knight will have a harder time
getting out} 7. Nxh6 $2 gxh6 8. Bxg8 Nxg8) 7. Ng5 Rh8 8. Bf7+ Kd8 9. Nc3 $2 (9.
Bb3) 9... h6 $1 {Removing the bishop’s guard!} 10. Nd5 Nxd5 11. exd5 Qxg5 $2 (
11... hxg5 $1) 12. dxc6 Bh3 $2 {Looks scary. Can White defend?} (12... bxc6 {
and White is slightly better.}) 13. Qf3 $1 Bg4 14. Qd5 bxc6 $2 {Forcing the
White queen to a great square.} 15. Qxc6 {What’s the threat?} e4 $2 (15... Ke7
{avoids mate. White can take the rook, or play for mate with} 16. Qxc7+ Bd7 {
and then try to open lines with} 17. f4 ({or} 17. d4)) 16. Qe8# 1-0
You must activate JavaScript to enhance chess game visualization.