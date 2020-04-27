The first video in our new series, “Levelling Up with US Chess,” is now available to view on YouTube.

CLO Digital Editor John Hartmann presents a game by two amateur players, with the analysis specifically aimed at beginning players both young and old. The idea is that by studying the games of players like ourselves, we can understand some common mistakes made by improving players, and apply that knowledge in our own games. New videos should appear on a roughly weekly basis.

This week’s game, played in a junior tournament in 2015, can also be replayed here: