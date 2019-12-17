Kosteniuk Takes Monaco WGP on Tiebreaks

Alexandra Kosteniuk defeated Elisabeth Paehtz on Saturday to win the FIDE Monaco Women’s Grand Prix on tiebreaks, catching former tournament leader Aleksandra Goryachkina in the last round after Goryachkina fell to Humpy Koneru.
photo Karol Bartnik
Goryachkina, Koneru, and Kosteniuk all scored 7/11 to share first place honors, but because Kosteniuk had the best head-to-head results among the three, she officially won on tiebreaks.
Goryachinka entered the final round of play a full point ahead of the field, but paired against Koneru, and with Kosteniuk on the march, scoring 2.5/3 in Rounds 8-10, there was no small degree of drama as the day unfolded.
Goryachkina (photo Bartnik)
Humpy Koneru (photo Bartnik)
Koneru was well-prepared in the opening against Goryachkina, leaving the beaten path with her 11th move. The pugnacious World Championship Challenger sacrificed a pawn on move 16, and the two players tried to maximize their advantages (material versus activity) as the early middlegame unfolded. But as the Black bishop became tied to the defense of the d-pawn, Goryachkina was reduced to passive defense, and Koneru slowly made her extra pawn count.
Alexandra Kosteniuk (photo Bartnik)
By the time Koneru had wrapped up her win, Kosteniuk was already celebrating her victory over Elisabeth Paehtz. Kosteniuk sacrificed an exchange for a pawn and an attack, and she took the full point in 42 moves.
While Kosteniuk takes home the first place trophy, tournament rules dictate that prizes and Grand Prix points are split among the three women. This gives €12,333.33 and 133 Grand Prix points to each player, leaving Koneru in the overall Grand Prix lead after two events.
courtesy FIDE
The two remaining stops on the 2019-2020 Women’s Grand Prix tour are Lausanne, Switzerland (March 2020) and Sardinia, Italy (May 2020). For her part, Goryachkina will player her World Championship match against Ju Wenjun beginning January 2nd. CLO will have regular coverage of this important event.